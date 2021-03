Sharing is caring!

According to reports, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has made the decision to cut veteran Valtteri Filppula.

If Filppula clears waivers (Thursday at noon), the Red Wings could assign him to the taxi squad if they want to.

On waivers: Simon (CAL), Filppula (DET), Geertsen (NYR) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 3, 2021

Filppula, who is 36 (almost 37), has two goals and three assists with the Red Wings in 2021.