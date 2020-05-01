41.2 F
Steve Yzerman describes what life would be like without a Stanley Cup

When Steve Yzerman entered the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings in 1983, his dream (and goal) was to win the Stanley Cup. Though it took longer than he would have liked, Yzerman finally won his first cup with the Red Wings in 1997 and then followed it up by winning the Cup again in 1998 and then for a third time in 2002.

Yzerman recently joined Red Wings’ analysts Mickey Redmond and Darren Pang, and play-by-play announcer Ken Daniels on Facebook Live, and he explained what it would have been like to live without a Stanley Cup.

From The Detroit News:

“Detroit was our home,” Yzerman said. “In ’96, (wife) Lisa and I had bought a lot here in the area and we were going to build our home that we were going to live in. I think after ’96, I’m like, oh my God, this is going to be a long life if we don’t win the Stanley Cup here. We’re going to have to rethink this plan. After ’97, it was like, thank God. That’s what I wanted to accomplish.” 

“I needed to accomplish this and I’ll never ultimately be satisfied with my career if we don’t win the Stanley Cup.”

By Arnold Powell

