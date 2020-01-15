32.5 F
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Steve Yzerman: The Detroit Red Wings next head coach just became available

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

When Steve Yzerman was hired to be general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he made it very clear from the beginning that he was going to use the 2019-2020 season as a time to evaluate everybody in the organization, from top to bottom.

One person who you can bet Yzerman is looking at very closely is head coach Jeff Blashill.

Now, there is no question about it that Blashill does not have the talent on his roster to contend for the playoffs, but his talent is certainly better than the Red Wings 12-32-3 record, which is easily the worst in the league?

Though it would not surprise me at all if Blashill survived the 2019-2020 season, some news that broke on Wednesday has me thinking he could be fired sooner than later.

The news I am referring to is that the Vegas Golden Knights have announced they have fired head coach, Gerard Gallant.

Gallant, who is 56, posted a 118-75-20 record in three seasons, including going 51-24-7 in the team’s inaugural season in 2017-2018. That season ended with a run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Gallant is a solid head coach who just so happens to have ties to Yzerman as Gallant played for the Red Wings from 1984-1993.

I truly believe that Gallant could come into Detroit, and with the right players, he could get the Red Wings back into Stanley Cup contention where they belong.

Steve Yzerman, the Detroit Red Wings next head coach just became available.

