Friday, January 24, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

Where Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings stand one month before NHL trade deadline

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

We have just one month before the NHL trade deadline comes and goes and for the Detroit Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman, the goal is to unload some contracts.

Unfortunately, pretty much every player Yzerman would (theoretically) like to trade has underperformed this season, which makes them much more difficult to move.

On Friday, Pierre LeBrun published a piece in The Athletic where he breaks down where all 31 NHL teams currently stand with one month remaining before the trade deadline.

Here is what he had to say (pay site but worth it!)about the Red Wings.

One thing to keep in mind with Steve Yzerman in his first year as GM in Detroit, we are far from seeing even the middle point of where this rebuild is headed, in my mind. If you look at Yzerman’s work in Tampa Bay and the massive overhaul there years ago, I think you can bank on something similar with the Wings. There is lots of work to be done. And I don’t know how much of it can be done at the trade deadline, to be quite honest. Sure Yzerman’s got pending UFAs he can flip for picks but goalie Jimmy Howard ($5.1 million cap hit) has struggled this season, veteran blueliner Mike Green ($5.375 million cap hit) has eight points in 41 games, and I don’t know how much Trevor Daley ($3.16 million cap hit) has left in the tank.

So I’m really not convinced those UFAs, who carry sizeable cap hits, are going to generate much unless Howard gets going after the break and convinces contending teams looking for goalie insurance he’s back to form. The real question is whether other teams entice Yzerman in the type of hockey deal he might examine come the offseason. Can Yzerman more forcibly start re-shaping the roster in February instead of waiting until June? Would he listen on RFAs such as Andreas Athanasiou? I don’t have the answer to that. But Yzerman has got eight RFAs on his NHL roster right now and you have to ask the question whether it makes sense that all eight are back next year given how things have gone. Let’s not kid ourselves here, the best way to kickstart a rebuild is to finally pick in top three. They haven’t drafted top 3 since 1990 when they took Keith Primeau third overall; they haven’t picked first overall since Joe Murphy in 1986. It’s a franchise in need of it.

Nation, what would you like to see Steve Yzerman do before the trade deadline passes?

