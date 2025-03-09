Steve Yzerman Fails Detroit Red Wings Fans as Deadline Passes

What grade do you give Steve Yzerman for the job he has done since taking over as GM of the Red Wings?

As the NHL trade deadline passed on Friday afternoon, Detroit Red Wings fans were left scratching their heads, wondering why general manager Steve Yzerman did absolutely nothing to help the team make a push for the playoffs. In a season where the Red Wings are within striking distance of a wild-card spot, Yzerman’s complete lack of action is baffling and disappointing, especially when the team had over $10 million in cap space to work with.

Steve Yzerman Drops the Ball

Let’s be clear: I am not saying that Steve Yzerman had to make mortgage the future by making a blockbuster move at the deadline. But when you’re a team like the Red Wings, who are still firmly in the mix for a playoff spot, and the best you can manage is trading Joseph Veleno for Petr Mrazek and Craig Smith, it’s not just a missed opportunity, it’s a FAILURE! Mrazek, who has been consistently mediocre in recent seasons, and Smith, who is 35 years old, are not going to push this team to the next level. It’s not an exaggeration to say this move didn’t even move the needle.

Yzerman had the cap space, the assets, and the opportunity to make a meaningful acquisition that could have helped the Red Wings secure a playoff berth. Instead, he opted to fill spots with players who don’t change the trajectory of the season. If you’re fighting for a playoff spot, you need more than just a minor tweak—you need talent, and Yzerman didn’t deliver.

What Could Have Been

It’s frustrating because this was a perfect opportunity for the Red Wings to add an impact player and show their commitment to winning now. They’re close, and this could have been their year to get back into the playoffs, but Yzerman’s decision to stand pat might cost the team that chance. With other teams around the league making bold moves, Detroit’s inactivity feels like a huge missed opportunity to add talent where it’s needed most.

Fans were hoping for some fire from Yzerman at the deadline—something to show the team, and the fanbase, that the Red Wings are truly all-in for the postseason. Instead, they got a shrug of the shoulders and a mediocre trade that just won’t get the job done.