Steve Yzerman Gives Latest On Potential Patrick Kane Re-Signing

Steve Yzerman confirmed there’s strong mutual interest in bringing Patrick Kane back to Detroit, with contract talks already underway.

The door is wide open for Patrick Kane to run it back in Detroit.

On Thursday, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman confirmed what many fans had hoped to hear — there’s “strong mutual interest” between the team and the veteran forward when it comes to a return for the 2025-26 season.

“He performed well for us and played a significant role,” Yzerman said as quoted by NHL Trade Rumors. “He’s extremely professional in his approach and attitude, making him a great asset to our team.”

Steve Yzerman Patrick Kane

Kane Was a Key Piece in 2024-25

Kane, 36, finished fourth in team scoring last season with 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 72 games, showing he’s still got plenty left in the tank. His chemistry with Detroit’s top-six forwards and calm presence in pressure moments were vital during the Red Wings’ late-season playoff push.

Yzerman acknowledged the talks have already started and the hope is to get a deal done early, though he’s willing to be patient.

“Patrick has mentioned it himself in media interviews,” Yzerman said. “I’m optimistic about getting something done.”

Looking Ahead

Kane signed a one-year, $4 million deal last offseason with performance bonuses up to $2.5 million. A similar structure could be on the table again — and from the sound of it, both sides are ready to make it happen.

For a Red Wings squad still on the rise, bringing back a proven winner like Kane would be a big boost heading into 2025-26.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

