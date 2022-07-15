Steve Yzerman hopes to keep Dylan Larkin in Detroit for his entire career

The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman has made this month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.

Dylan Larkin was on pace for a career season before ultimately electing to undergo core muscle surgery, ending his campaign early. Still, it was a renascence season for the second-year Red Wings captain, scoring 31 goals with 38 assists for 69 points. Larkin is entering the final year of his current contract that sees him get paid an annual salary of $6.1 million, and he’ll be due for a raise come this time next year.

For Yzerman, he has no intention of seeing the Michigan native wear another NHL jersey and wants Larkin to play in Detroit for “his entire career”.

Dylan Larkin can become a UFA next offseason

“He’s the captain of our team,” said Yzerman earlier this morning during an appearance on The Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket. “An excellent person, an excellent hockey player. It’s our intention to keep him here hopefully his entire career would be ideal. He’s a player that I think is going to be one of the leaders and will play an important role in us being a good team and a Stanley Cup contender one day.”

“So again, he’s the captain, I expect him to be here for a long time. Regarding his contract, we’ll figure that out. It will get done when it gets done.

