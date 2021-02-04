Steve Yzerman is kicking tires on trade that would bring All-Star to Detroit Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

Could the Detroit Red Wings acquire an All-Star defenseman?

According to a report from Bob McKenzie of TSN, the Red Wings are one of four teams who are interested in trading for New York Rangers D Tony DeAngelo.

“They’re talking to teams and there are at least 4-5 teams kicking tires doing their due diligence to see if this is a reclamation project they want to take on,” McKenzie said. “Not suggesting for a moment a trade is imminent.”

“Here’s the rub, the New York Rangers plan B would be if they don’t trade him is to buy him out at the end of the year,” McKenzie revealed. “In other words, the Rangers are not prepared to retain a huge amount of salary, the Rangers are not prepared to take on a huge contract the other way.”

Nation, should Steve Yzerman make a deal for the 25-year-old defensemen who scored 15 goals and dished out 38 assists on his way to an All-Star appearance during the 2019-20 season?

Bob McKenzie: Four or Five teams interested in DeAngelo, including Calgary, Detroit, LA, Anaheim.. Rangers not interested retaining back salary. McKenzie said if they can’t trade him DeAngelo would be bought out this off-season. #NYR pic.twitter.com/UzFiW2D3db — David 🔹 (@DaveyUpper) February 4, 2021