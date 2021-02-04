Steve Yzerman is kicking tires on trade that would bring All-Star to Detroit Red Wings

Could the Detroit Red Wings acquire an All-Star defenseman?

According to a report from Bob McKenzie of TSN, the Red Wings are one of four teams who are interested in trading for New York Rangers D Tony DeAngelo.

“They’re talking to teams and there are at least 4-5 teams kicking tires doing their due diligence to see if this is a reclamation project they want to take on,” McKenzie said. “Not suggesting for a moment a trade is imminent.”

“Here’s the rub, the New York Rangers plan B would be if they don’t trade him is to buy him out at the end of the year,” McKenzie revealed. “In other words, the Rangers are not prepared to retain a huge amount of salary, the Rangers are not prepared to take on a huge contract the other way.”

Nation, should Steve Yzerman make a deal for the 25-year-old defensemen who scored 15 goals and dished out 38 assists on his way to an All-Star appearance during the 2019-20 season?

