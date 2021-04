Sharing is caring!

We all know that current Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman was an amazing offensive player and a great captain during his playing days but many often forget that he did have a chippy side to him.

While I was down a recent YouTube rabbit hole, I came across a video which shows a fight between Pat Verbeek and Johan Garpenlov.

As you will see in the video below, Yzerman decided to take things into his own hands when he saw his teammate taking a beating.

Check it out.

