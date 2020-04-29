41.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Steve Yzerman looks playoff-ready as he talks about 1997 Stanley Cup win

Featured Video

One of the greatest moments in Detroit sports history was when legendary Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman finally raised the Stanley Cup above his head at Joe Louis Arena following his team’s 4-0 sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 Stanley Cup Finals.

For those that were at The Joe or watching on television, they’ll never forget that feeling of 42 years of frustration finally melting away knowing that the Red Wings were champs once again.

Fox Sports Detroit aired the telecast of Game 4 of that series, but beforehand, hosted a couple of special guests to talk about about it. Former NHL goaltender and current analyst Darren Pang as well as FSD commentators Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond – and of course, the Captain himself.

Fans will notice that Yzerman was sporting some facial hair as opposed to the clean-cut shaven look he’s sported since his playing days ended in 2006.

The full video can be seen by clicking this link.

By Michael Whitaker
