During Steve Yzerman‘s time with the Detroit Red Wings, he scored some amazing goals and made some amazing plays.

But one play that seems to fly under the radar a bit came on St. Patrick’s Day 1998 against the Edmonton Oilers when Yzerman made what I believe is one of the greatest passes in NHL history.

Watch as Yzerman goes down to the ice but still has the focus to pass the puck behind his head to Mike Knuble for the Red Wings’ first goal of the game.

This is pretty damn amazing!