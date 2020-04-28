41.2 F
Steve Yzerman may have secret weapon in mind to replace Jeff Blashill

One of the biggest questions Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman will have to answer following the 2019-2020 season is whether or not he will retain current head coach, Jeff Blashill.

Embed from Getty Images

Though the Red Wings skated out one of the least talented rosters in the NHL, Blashill did not seem to get the most out of what he has as the Wings had what was by far the worst record in the league.

Blashill almost certainly would have finished out the 19-20 season by my bet would be that Yzerman will replace him during this offseason.

According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Yzerman may have a secret weapon waiting to become the Red Wings’ next head coach.

That secret weapon is Yzerman’s former roommate, Lane Lambert.

Embed from Getty Images

Yzerman and Lambert were roommates during their rookie season with the Red Wings all the way back in 1983. They became friends immediately and their relationship has grown ever since.

Lambert went on to score 36 goals in his six-year NHL career before hanging up his skates, while we all know how Yzerman’s playing career played out.

Lambert has been an assistant coach in the NHL since 2011 including a stint with the Stanley Cup-winning Washington Capitals team in 2018.

Helene St. James, who believes Lambert will be a top candidate to replace Blashill, wrote a brilliant piece on Lambert and his relationship with Yzerman that you definitely should check out by clicking here.

By Arnold Powell
Views7220

