Steve Yzerman to name Detroit Red Wings Captain, but you will have to wait

One thing is for certain, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is going to do things the way he wants to do then and when he wants to do them.

That is the case when it comes to naming a new Captain of the Red Wings.

On Wednesday, Yzerman had a virtual press conference with the media and when he was asked about when a new Captain would be named, SY19 said it would happen sometime before the start of the 2020-21 season.

“The plan is to name a captain prior to the start of our next season,” Yzerman said.

Many believe the heavy favorite to get the “C” on his sweater is center, Dylan Larkin. When asked about Larkin, Yzerman had nothing but good things to say.

“He’s a dedicated professional, he’s a hard worker, he’s very competitive, he’s a very good hockey player,” Yzerman said. “I’ve enjoyed my conversations with him and discussions about hockey and our team and whatnot throughout the course of the season, so I’m very impressed with him.”

“Being a member of the Red Wings and improving this team is very important to him and he takes it seriously,” Yzerman added. “He’s an excellent player for us. He’s a very important player, he’s a great leader, and he’s dedicated and mentally strong and committed.”

Nation, do you think it is just a matter of time before Dylan Larkin is named Captain of the Detroit Red Wings? Or, does Steve Yzerman have a surprise up his sleeve?