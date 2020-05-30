Steve Yzerman has prediction for Detroit’s four major sports teams

Let’s face it, there have not been many times in history where being a fan of Detroit sports has been as bad as it is right now.

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Pistons are all rebuilding, while the Detroit Lions are…well, they continue to be the Detroit Lions.

Earlier this week, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke to the media via a virtual press conference and he says he believes Detroit’s four major sports teams will rise from the ashes.

“I believe all four teams will get back on top at some point,” Yzerman said.

“I came here in 1983. The Tigers won the World Series in ’84. I’ve watched the Pistons win championships. I watched the Red Wings. We went through our ups and downs,” Yzerman said. “I’ve watched the Lions, and we’re all hoping for the Lions. They had some great years with Barry and when Wayne Fontes was coaching, some exciting playoff times and seasons.”

“I believe all four teams will get back on top at some point,” he said.

Nation, which Detroit sports team will win a title first?