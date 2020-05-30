41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, May 30, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Steve Yzerman has prediction for Detroit’s four major sports teams

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

10 Greatest teams from state of Michigan that failed to win a championship

Don Drysdale - 0
Whether it was the 1984 Detroit Tigers, the Bad Boys era Pistons, or Red Wings teams of the late 1990s, just to name a...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

4 Detroit Lions veterans who are on the roster bubble

Don Drysdale - 0
With the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, we are starting to get a much better idea of what the Detroit Lions roster will...
Read more

Steve Yzerman has prediction for Detroit’s four major sports teams

Modified date:

Let’s face it, there have not been many times in history where being a fan of Detroit sports has been as bad as it is right now.

The Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Pistons are all rebuilding, while the Detroit Lions are…well, they continue to be the Detroit Lions.

Earlier this week, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke to the media via a virtual press conference and he says he believes Detroit’s four major sports teams will rise from the ashes.

“I believe all four teams will get back on top at some point,” Yzerman said.

“I came here in 1983. The Tigers won the World Series in ’84. I’ve watched the Pistons win championships. I watched the Red Wings. We went through our ups and downs,” Yzerman said. “I’ve watched the Lions, and we’re all hoping for the Lions. They had some great years with Barry and when Wayne Fontes was coaching, some exciting playoff times and seasons.”

“I believe all four teams will get back on top at some point,” he said.

Nation, which Detroit sports team will win a title first?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articlePro Football Focus names Detroit Lions most underrated player
Next article4 Detroit Lions veterans who are on the roster bubble

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!