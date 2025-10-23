Steve Yzerman’s Detroit Red Wings All-Time Team May Surprise You

As the Detroit Red Wings prepare to celebrate their 100th Centennial Celebration at MotorCity Casino Hotel from November 6–9, more than 50 former players will return to honor one of the NHL’s most storied franchises. But when general manager Steve Yzerman was asked to name his personal all-time Red Wings lineup, his answer was both respectful and classic Yzerman, humble, honest, and filled with a touch of humor.

Appearing on 97.1 FM The Ticket, Yzerman didn’t hesitate to list his Detroit dream team.

“Ahhh, well, Gordie obviously on the wing, that would be one,” Yzerman said. “At center, Pavel (Datsyuk) but you couldn’t be wrong with any of the choices. The other winger, Ted Lindsay. On the back end, it would be Nick Lidstrom and Red Kelly. In net, Terry Sawchuk.”

That lineup, packed with Hockey Hall of Famers, could dominate any era of the game. Still, co-host Jim Costa couldn’t help but notice that Yzerman had left himself off the roster, despite being one of the greatest Red Wings ever.

“Steve, you could be in the middle,” Costa said with a laugh.

Yzerman’s response was perfectly on brand.

“Well, yeah, you asked me to pick my team, so if I’m on your team, thanks, but I picked my team,” Yzerman replied, laughing.

Why It Matters

The moment perfectly summed up what fans love about Yzerman, humility. He’s always been about the team first, whether wearing the “C” or sitting in the GM’s chair. His dream lineup wasn’t about personal accolades, it was about honoring the icons who built the Red Wings’ dynasty.

As Detroit gets ready for its 100-year celebration, one thing is clear, legends like Howe, Lindsay, Lidstrom, and yes, Yzerman himself, have shaped the identity of Hockeytown forever.