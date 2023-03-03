Steve Yzerman Refuses to Go into Details About Gift Wrapping Jakub Vrana

Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman made waves in the NHL community when he traded Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Prior to the start of the 2022-23 season, Vrana was expected to be a top scorer for the Wings. The team agreed to keep 50% of Vrana's contract, which runs through 2023-24, and only received a minor league player and a seventh-round pick in 2025 in return. Yzerman declined to discuss the reasons behind the trade, but it is believed that the Wings had grown frustrated with Vrana's lack of consistency, his injury history, and personal issues that kept him off the ice this season. Vrana was acquired by the Wings in a trade that sent Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals and was seen as a good addition to the team, but it seems that the honeymoon period ended quickly.

“I don’t think I can really go into details on a lot of the things that have gone on,” Yzerman said Friday afternoon. “I would just say I wish Jakub the best of luck in his hockey career and on and off the ice.”

Key Points

Steve Yzerman traded Jakub Vrana to the St. Louis Blues on Friday

The Detroit Red Wings agreed to keep 50% of Vrana's contract

The return for Vrana was a minor league player and a seventh-round pick in 2025

Vrana was acquired by the Wings in a trade that sent Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals

The Wings had grown frustrated with Vrana's lack of consistency, injury history, and personal issues

Vrana was expected to be a top scorer for the Wings

The Big Picture – The Future of the Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have been in a rebuilding phase for the past few seasons and were expected to be a team to watch in the coming years. However, the recent trade of Jakub Vrana has left some fans questioning the team's direction. Vrana was seen as a key player for the team, and his sudden departure has left a void in the lineup. The Wings will need to regroup and find a way to fill that void if they want to continue their rebuild.

Jakub Vrana Trade By the Numbers

The Wings agreed to keep 50% of Vrana's contract, which runs through 2023-24, with a $5.25 million salary cap hit

The return for Vrana was a seventh-round pick in 2025 and a minor-league player

The contract details provided show that the trade was not a favorable one for the Red Wings. By agreeing to keep 50% of Vrana's contract, the Wings are still paying a significant amount for a player who is no longer on their team. By making this trade, it is obvious that Yzerman had had enough of Vrana in a Red Wings Sweater.