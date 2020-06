The collective burden was lifted off Detroit sports fans everywhere when Detroit Red Wings captain Steve Yzerman raised the Stanley Cup over his head at Joe Louis Arena following his team’s sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers, giving the Red Wing their first championship in 42 years.

Hear what Yzerman had to say during a recent virtual interview with Ken Daniels, Mickey Redmond, and best bud Darren Pang about June 7, 1997: