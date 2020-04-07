40.5 F
Steve Yzerman remembers fellow Detroit legend Al Kaline

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman remembers fellow Detroit sports legend Al Kaline.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The world lost an icon yesterday with the passing of Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline at the age of 85. He starred for 22 years in Detroit, helping them to the 1968 World Series title and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980.

But one of his trademarks was the humility he displayed despite being one of the biggest sports legends in Detroit history.

Fellow legend Steve Yzerman spoke about Kaline’s humility, and the lesson that we all can learn from his example:

“When you’re talking about Al Kaline or Gordie Howe or Ted Lindsay – these guys are Hall of Famers and the best of their game and won championships. If you saw them around down, either walking down the street or on the golf course, the way they treat people – the humility they have, again, they’re great role models for all the athletes and anyone in general.”

RIP Mr. Tiger!

Previous articleJustin Verlander holds back tears as he remembers Al Kaline [Video]
Next articleFlashback: Al Kaline’s 3,000th career hit (VIDEO)

Comments

