Steve Yzerman remembers fellow Detroit legend Al Kaline

The world lost an icon yesterday with the passing of Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline at the age of 85. He starred for 22 years in Detroit, helping them to the 1968 World Series title and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1980.

But one of his trademarks was the humility he displayed despite being one of the biggest sports legends in Detroit history.

Fellow legend Steve Yzerman spoke about Kaline’s humility, and the lesson that we all can learn from his example:

Steve Yzerman emphasizes Al Kaline's humility and a sports era that featured other stars who had that same admirable trait. #RIPMrTiger @DetroitRedWings pic.twitter.com/hojK8WiOpk — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) April 7, 2020

“When you’re talking about Al Kaline or Gordie Howe or Ted Lindsay – these guys are Hall of Famers and the best of their game and won championships. If you saw them around down, either walking down the street or on the golf course, the way they treat people – the humility they have, again, they’re great role models for all the athletes and anyone in general.”

RIP Mr. Tiger!