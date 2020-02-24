Steve Yzerman responds to question about whether Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91 should be retired

There is no question about it, Sergei Fedorov‘s No. 91 should have been retired by the Detroit Red Wings a long time ago, yet owner Chris Ilitch has yet to make it happen.

On Monday, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman spoke to the media to discuss the trades he made prior to the passing of the NHL trade deadline.

During the presser, Yzerman was asked if he thought Fedorov’s jersey should be retired.

Not surprisingly, Yzerman remained politically correct, saying it was not a decision for him to make but he did add that the topic is something that would be considered.

Should Sergei Fedorov’s number get retired? pic.twitter.com/Ol312M1Lzr — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) February 24, 2020

Nation, how long will it be until the Red Wings retire Fedorov’s No. 91?