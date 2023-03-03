Steve Yzerman says Detroit Red Wings still ‘have work to do’

Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman spoke with the media on Friday, following the NHL trade deadline. The Red Wings made several moves, including trading forwards Tyler Bertuzzi, Jakub Vrana, and Oskar Sundqvist, and defenseman Filip Hronek, mostly for early-round draft picks. Yzerman stated that while the team has shown improvement this season, there is still work to be done in terms of rebuilding and accumulating picks.

Key points:

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman says the team still needs to accumulate draft picks and be patient in rebuilding.

Detroit has won seven of their last eight games but is currently in a four-game winless streak.

Recent losses to Ottawa made the decision to sell a bit easier for Yzerman.

The Red Wings are five points out of a wild-card playoff spot with four teams between them and the New York Islanders.

Yzerman acknowledges the progress the team has made but stresses the need for continued rebuilding.

Steve Yzerman acknowledges there is still work to be done for Detroit Red Wings

Yzerman acknowledged the progress the team has made, with a 28-24-9 record, but stressed the need for patience and continued rebuilding. The Red Wings are playing meaningful games in early March and are on the outskirts of the playoff picture, which is a step in the right direction.

“Going into our West Coast road trip we had a plan in place and winning (during that trip) kind of just delayed things a little bit,” Yzerman said. “The two games in Ottawa kind of reaffirmed where I think we're at. I'm pleased with the development of our team but how both games played out, it was clear to me we have work to do.

“It's only two games but that was pretty indicative of so many different areas of the game we have to improve upon and it's my job to address the needs.

“The last few days, it was pretty clear to me definitely the right thing to do was look toward the future.”

Bottom Line: Red Wings flirtation with wild card spot may have been fool's gold

The Red Wings have won seven of their last eight games, but are currently in a four-game winless streak (0-3-1). Yzerman pointed out that the team's recent losses to Ottawa, which were crucial games in terms of playoff positioning, made the decision to sell a bit easier. Detroit currently sits five points out of a wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, with four teams between them and the New York Islanders, who hold the second and final spot.

The Red Wings have been in a rebuilding process for several years, and while they have shown improvement this season, they are still a long way from being a playoff contender. Yzerman's focus on accumulating draft picks and being patient with the rebuilding process is a long-term strategy for success. The team's recent losses to Ottawa highlighted the need for continued improvement and the realization that there is still a lot of work to be done.

