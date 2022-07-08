Steve Yzerman says he did not accomplish everything he wanted to in draft

On Saturday, the 2022 NHL Draft concluded with rounds two through seven and Steve Yzerman has successfully added nine new players to the Detroit Red Wings organization.

A day earlier, Yzerman Yzerman used the No. 8 overall pick to select C Marco Kasper, who was clearly excited to be selected by the Red Wings.

“I know they are in a rebuild, but they have really good players,” Kasper said. “It’s a really good franchise.”

“I’m really excited, for sure,” Kasper continued. “There’s great hockey culture there.”

Steve Yzerman wraps up Red Wings 2022 NHL Draft class

On Saturday, Steve Yzerman did not have to wait too long to add a couple more players to the mix as he selected LW Dylan James (No. 40 overall) and LW Dmitri Buchelnikov (No. 52 overall) in the second round.

Here are the remainder of the players the Red Wings selected in rounds 4-7 (they did not have a third-round pick because they traded it)

Round 4, pick No. 105: D Anton Johansson

Round 4, pick No. 113: C Amadeus Lombardi

Round 4, pick No. 129: LW Maximilian Kilpinen

Round 5, pick No. 137: D Tnias Mathurin

Round 7, pick No. 201: C Owen Mehlenbacher

Round 7, pick No. 212: C Brennan Ali

Following the conclusion of the draft, Yzerman spoke to reporters and he admitted that there were a couple more things he would have liked to do.

“Without elaborating, there was one or two more things I was hoping to accomplish which we weren’t able to do, but overall, we are all excited. We just finished the draft and hopefully, some of these kids turn into players.” Yzerman told reporters

Here is the full interview with Steve Yzerman:

