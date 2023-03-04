Steve Yzerman says there was never a chance to retain Tyler Bertuzzi

Detroit Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman has traded forward Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins. The Bruins gave up a 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick in exchange for Bertuzzi's services. The Red Wings also retained 50 percent of Bertuzzi's salary cap hit, bringing it down to $2.375 million. Bertuzzi is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, which means that this could potentially be a rental for Boston.

Key Points

Red Wings trade Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins

Bruins give up a 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick

Red Wings retain 50 percent of Bertuzzi's salary cap hit, bringing it down to $2.375 million

Bertuzzi is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer

Yzerman felt that the trade with Boston was fair for both sides

After meeting with Bertuzzi's representatives, Yzerman felt that there likely wouldn't be much of a chance of re-signing Bertuzzi

There was never a chance

“I did have some discussion early in the season with Todd Reynolds, Tyler's representative, and we really didn't get anywhere,” Yzerman said. “We talked briefly before the trade deadline and that didn't lead to anything. Ultimately at the deadline it's should we hang on to him and see where the season goes and maybe take another shot (at the end of the season). I was comfortable with the return (for the trade) and we move on.”

The Big Picture: Trade Deadline Strategies Differ for Red Wings and Bruins

The NHL trade deadline is always a busy time of year for general managers as they try to make moves to improve their team's chances of winning the Stanley Cup. Yzerman's decision to trade Bertuzzi is a clear indication that the Red Wings are still in a rebuilding mode and are looking to acquire assets for the future. The Bruins, on the other hand, are clearly in win-now mode and are hoping that Bertuzzi can help them make a deep playoff run this season.

Why it Matters for Steve Yzerman and Tyler Bertuzzi

Bertuzzi has been a solid player for the Red Wings over the years, but injuries have limited his playing time this season. By trading him, Yzerman is signaling that he sees the team's future success coming from a different direction. For the Bruins, Bertuzzi provides some much-needed scoring depth and physicality heading into the playoffs. The trade also signals that the Bruins are confident in their ability to make a deep playoff run this season.