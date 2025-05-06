Steve Yzerman Sends Clear Message About Sebastian Cossa’s Future in Detroit

Steve Yzerman spoke candidly about goaltending struggles and Sebastian Cossa's development at the Red Wings' end-of-season press conference. Will Cossa make the NHL jump in 2025-26?

It was a blunt, no-nonsense assessment from Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman last week during his end-of-season press conference.

“We need the goalies to stop the puck more,” Yzerman said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket.

That’s about as direct as it gets, and it reflects a larger issue that’s been quietly holding the Red Wings back for nearly a decade. This year, they had a save percentage of just .896, tied for 20th overall.

Yzerman didn’t sugarcoat the reality:

“Overall, our team save percentage was near the bottom third of the league and we need to improve that.”

Patching Things Together Isn’t Enough Anymore

The Wings have spent the past few years taking a plug-and-play approach in net—signing short-term veterans while their younger goalies develop in the minors. Yzerman explained that strategy:

“Patching along the way, signing goaltenders to one- or two-year deals while our young prospects develop, and hopefully they do develop into starters. In the interim, we’ll continue to explore the trade market, free agency and see if there’s somebody that comes along.”

That “somebody” might finally be close. Which brings us to Sebastian Cossa.

Sebastian Cossa: Next in Line or Still Too Soon?

The Wings drafted Sebastian Cossa 15th overall in 2021, trading up to get him. Four years later, it feels like his time is coming. Right?

Maybe. But not quite yet, according to Yzerman.

“We’re looking for him to take another step,” Yzerman said. “I’m not prepared today to put him in the NHL. He had a very good first two-thirds of the season, his play dipped a little bit after the American League All-Star break, and this is a big playoffs for him. So, I’m not ruling anything out, but he’s going to have to take another step here if we want to count on him to be here in Detroit next year.”

Yzerman was crystal clear about where Cossa stands today:

“Again, he continues to trend in the right direction, but today I’m not prepared to say he’s going to play in the NHL next year. He’s gotta do more.”

It’s not a no. But it’s a challenge. A call to action.

The Goaltending Picture for 2025-26

With Ville Husso still dealing with injury concerns and stopgaps like Alex Lyon, and Cam Talbot already tested, the Wings must consider all their options for next season.

Yzerman didn’t rule out anyone:

“Whether that’s with Mrazek, Cam and/or Alex, or we go out and do something, we’ll look to upgrade that position.”

If Sebastian Cossa puts together a strong AHL playoff run, he could very well force the issue. But as of now, the Red Wings are still in search of that true “horse” in net — the kind of starter you can ride through the grind of a full season and into the playoffs.

“You look at the best teams in the league, generally they have a real horse that they can ride in net on a regular basis,” Yzerman said. “We’re not in that position yet. We’re hopeful to be there one day, whether that’s with our draft picks or (if we have) to go look elsewhere for that guy, we will.”

The Bottom Line

Sebastian Cossa is inching closer to his NHL opportunity, but Steve Yzerman isn’t handing him the keys just yet. The message from the front office is clear: the Wings need more consistency, more stops, and more reliability between the pipes.

Whether Cossa takes that next step this summer or Yzerman finds his “horse” elsewhere, one thing’s for certain — goaltending will make or break the Red Wings’ 2025-26 season.