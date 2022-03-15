Steve Yzerman tells teams the Red Wings are ‘Open for Business’

We’re now officially less than a week away from the NHL Trade Deadline. While the Detroit Red Wings have certainly made several improvements, they’re still going to miss out on appearing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a 6th straight season barring a miracle of earth-shattering proportions.

There are currently several names on the Red Wings roster who are slated to become free agents at season’s end and have seen their names appear as potential targets, including the likes of defenseman Nick Leddy and forwards Vladislav Namestnikov and Sam Gagner.

But according to Frank Seravalli of The Daily Faceoff, just about everyone on the roster not named Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond is being made available for trade. He also specifically mentioned forward Tyler Bertuzzi, who ranks second on the Red Wings in both goals (24) and points (48) despite not being eligible to play in Canadian cities due to not having received the COVID-19 vaccination.

Tyler Bertuzzi is the latest name to be added to @frank_seravalli's trade targets list!https://t.co/fEYnZwH4ni pic.twitter.com/e7uStINRWH — Daily Faceoff (@DailyFaceoff) March 15, 2022

“That’s that he’s let other teams know in the days and weeks leading up to the trade deadline. What does that mean? Essentially it means the Red Wings are willing to consider offers on just about anyone not named Moritz Seider or Lucas Raymond,” Seravalli said today on “The Daily Faceoff Show”. “And a new name that’s going to be added to our Trade Targets board this week is Tyler Bertuzzi, a name that was actually out there last summer, but has gone on and had a fantastic season for the Wings. A career-high in goals and his next point will also set a career-high.”

Of course, seeing Yzerman pull off a shrewd move isn’t outlandish to think about at all, considering the blockbuster move he made with the Washington Capitals last year that sent Anthony Mantha to the Caps in exchange for Jakub Vrana and draft capital.

Bertuzzi has been thought to be one of the figures meant to be part of the long-term solution for Detroit – but then again, so was Mantha.

