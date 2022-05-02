Steve Yzerman to meet with media after not renewing Jeff Blashill’s contract

On Saturday, the Detroit Red Wings made it official that GM Steve Yzerman would not be renewing the contract of head coach Jeff Blashill.

Now, just days later, Yzerman is scheduled to meet with the media to discuss his decision to move on from Blashill and to talk about the season gone by and why lies ahead.

WXYZ plans to live stream the press conference and we will get up quotes from Yzerman as soon as they are available.

Nation, who do you think will be the next head coach of the Detroit Red Wings?

The Detroit Red Wings wrapped up the 2021-22 NHL season yesterday with a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, and almost immediately afterward, speculation began to build as to what GM Steve Yzerman would do regarding the status of head coach Jeff Blashill. We now have the answer.

The Red Wings announced today that they will not be renewing Blashill’s contract, meaning that for the first time since the 2015-16 season, there will be a new head coach behind the bench. Additionally, the contracts of assistant Doug Houda, as well as goaltending coach Jeff Salajko, will not be renewed, either.

In seven years with the Red Wings, Blashill amassed a record of 204-261-71, while leading the team to the postseason just once. He was also the longest-tenured head coach in the NHL behind Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

And while Yzerman had stated last year that it wouldn’t be fair to judge Blashill’s performance as head coach thanks to the subpar roster that he had to work with, his hand was forced after the last three months of this season that saw the Red Wings seemingly give up goals at will to the opposition.