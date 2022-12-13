Steven Kampfer Recalled from Grand Rapids to bring Defensive Depth

The Detroit Red Wings announced today that they had recalled defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Grand Rapids Griffins. They have placed defenseman Robert Hagg on injured reserve retroactively to December 8th.

This week's hottest stories

https://twitter.com/DetroitRedWings/status/1602732667354714112

Steven Kampfer Brings Defensive Help

Robert Hagg got hurt in the Red Wings’ loss to the Florida Panthers last Thursday when he sustained a lower-body injury. With Hagg out, the Red Wings recalled Steven Kampfer, who was playing in Grand Rapids for the Griffins, where he has appeared in 19 games with three goals and seven assists for 10 points which sits him second on the team in defensive points.

Steven Kampfer has appeared in 231 career NHL games playing for the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and New York Rangers. In his NHL career, Kampfer scored 15 goals and recorded 24 assists for 39 points; he also recorded 328 hits in his career. Kampfer is from Michigan and is a native of Ann Arbor. It is not known if Kampfer will be in the lineup tonight, but with the Red Wings playing a back-to-back tonight and tomorrow, it is a nice piece to add depth.