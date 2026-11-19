The Detroit Tigers could soon have one less familiar face to worry about in the American League Central, at least if one former MLB general manager gets his wish.

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Jim Bowden of The Athletic has proposed a trade that would send Cleveland Guardians All-Star outfielder Steven Kwan to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for promising young infielder/outfielder Michael Arroyo.

It’s an interesting proposal involving two teams with postseason aspirations, and one that could have significant implications for the Tigers as they prepare for the 2027 season.

To be clear, this is Bowden’s hypothetical trade idea, not a report that the Guardians and Mariners are actively negotiating a deal.

Oct 18, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (38) reacts against the Tampa Bay Rays in game five of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jim Bowden’s Steven Kwan Trade Proposal, Explained

In his November 19 trade proposal, Bowden suggested a straightforward one-for-one deal that would give Seattle an established offensive contributor while providing Cleveland with a younger player under long-term team control.

Here is the proposed trade:

Seattle Mariners Receive Cleveland Guardians Receive OF Steven Kwan 2B/LF Michael Arroyo

According to Billy Heyen of Heavy, Bowden believes Arroyo’s remaining years of club control could make the proposal attractive to Cleveland.

“He’s controllable for six more years for Cleveland, which is why the Guardians would make the trade,” Bowden wrote.

Kwan, meanwhile, is coming off another outstanding season in Cleveland. The 29-year-old hit .282 with a .382 on-base percentage in 2026 and finished among the top 15 in American League MVP voting. The four-time Gold Glove winner was a finalist in center field this year, an award that went to Boston’s Ceddanne Rafaela.

According to MLB.com, Kwan has only one season remaining before free agency, making him a logical trade candidate if Cleveland cannot reach a long-term extension.

Why Cleveland Might Consider Moving Steven Kwan

Trading Kwan would be a difficult decision for a Guardians organization that has relied heavily on his ability to get on base, play outstanding defense, and create scoring opportunities.

However, Arroyo offers something Cleveland cannot get from Kwan beyond the 2027 season without a new contract: six additional years of potential team control.

The 22-year-old Arroyo enjoyed a productive 2026 season in the minor leagues, batting .283 with an .830 OPS, 18 home runs, and 17 stolen bases. He then made his major league debut with Seattle in September and hit .371 with a .953 OPS across 41 plate appearances.

Those numbers are encouraging, although his brief MLB performance represents a much smaller sample than Kwan’s established track record.

For Seattle, the appeal is obvious. Adding Kwan would give the Mariners another reliable bat capable of reaching base in front of stars such as Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh while providing Gold Glove-caliber defense.

The question for Cleveland is whether six years of Arroyo would be more valuable than keeping Kwan for another season and potentially losing him in free agency.

What a Steven Kwan Trade Would Mean for the Detroit Tigers

From Detroit’s perspective, the most interesting part of Bowden’s proposal is the possibility of Kwan leaving the AL Central entirely.

The Guardians won the division in 2026 with an 85-77 record, finishing nine games ahead of the Tigers. Cleveland has remained one of Detroit’s biggest obstacles, something manager A.J. Hinch has openly acknowledged when discussing the rivalry.

Removing Kwan from Cleveland’s lineup would eliminate one of the division’s most dependable leadoff hitters and best defensive outfielders. It wouldn’t automatically make the Guardians a weaker team, however, especially if Arroyo develops into the offensive player scouts believe he can become.

Detroit also has its own reasons for optimism entering 2027, with ESPN’s early power rankings placing the Tigers ahead of Cleveland despite their disappointing 2026 record.

No Kwan Deal Is Agreed to Yet

Of course, Bowden’s proposal is only that: a proposal. There is no confirmed agreement, and Cleveland could ultimately decide that keeping Kwan gives it the best chance to win another division title.

Still, if the Guardians decide to move one of their most valuable players this offseason, Tigers fans will certainly be paying attention.

And if Kwan ends up in Seattle instead of Cleveland, Detroit probably won’t shed too many tears about not having to face him quite as often.