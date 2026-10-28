At some point, the Jared Goff doubters are going to have to find a new argument.

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Seriously. How much more does the Detroit Lions quarterback have to accomplish before people admit he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL?

Not the most athletic. Not the flashiest. Not the guy who’s going to scramble around for 40 yards and make everyone lose their minds.

Just an elite quarterback who consistently produces, protects the football, and makes Detroit’s offense one of the most dangerous in football.

And the latest statistics make that argument awfully difficult to dispute.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tries to avoid being tackled by Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Jared Goff Just Passed Matthew Stafford in Lions History

According to a Wednesday report from Anthony Bellino, Goff is the only quarterback in the NFL this season with multiple games featuring at least 300 passing yards, multiple touchdown passes, and zero interceptions.

Even more impressive? Goff has recorded 18 such games since 2022, eight more than any other NFL quarterback during that span.

Think about that for a second.

Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Joe Burrow. Lamar Jackson.

None of them has matched Goff in that particular category over the past five seasons.

Goff also broke a tie with Matthew Stafford for the most 300-yard, multiple-touchdown, zero-interception games in Detroit Lions franchise history.

His latest masterpiece came in Sunday’s 20-17 victory over Green Bay, when he completed 22 of 32 passes for 303 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

The Lions’ official statistical breakdown also highlights another remarkable achievement: Goff has thrown 14 touchdowns without an interception through Detroit’s first six games.

As we previously reported, no quarterback in NFL history had accomplished that through his team’s first six games.

Not bad for a supposed system quarterback.

Four Different Play-Callers. Same Elite Jared Goff.

Here’s the part that should end the whole “it’s the system” argument.

Since 2022, Goff has produced at a high level with FOUR different offensive play-callers.

Play-caller Season(s) Ben Johnson 2022–2024 John Morton 2025, Weeks 1–9 Dan Campbell 2025, Weeks 10–18 Drew Petzing 2026

When Ben Johnson left for Chicago, critics wondered whether Goff would struggle without the offensive mastermind who helped revive his career.

Nope.

When John Morton’s offense struggled in 2025 and Campbell took over the play-calling duties, Goff kept producing.

And now, with Petzing calling plays in 2026, Goff is putting together another outstanding season.

The quarterback has changed coordinators, adjusted to different philosophies, and continued delivering results.

In fact, Goff told reporters in February that Petzing was a home run hire, praising the coordinator’s ability to marry Detroit’s rushing attack with its passing game.

That’s what elite quarterbacks do. They adapt, they execute, and they make the people around them better.

Maybe It’s Time to Give Jared Goff His Flowers

Nobody is suggesting Goff is perfect.

He’s not going to extend plays like Mahomes or take off running like Jackson. He also needs quality protection to operate at his absolute best.

But here’s a news flash: Every quarterback benefits from having good players and good coaching around him.

The difference is that Goff has now demonstrated sustained success under multiple play-callers while putting up numbers that compare favorably with the biggest names in the sport.

And as we’ve previously pointed out, his remarkable 2026 start has already placed him alongside some of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Goff doesn’t need to be Patrick Mahomes. He doesn’t need to run like Lamar Jackson. And he certainly doesn’t need Ben Johnson standing on the sideline to succeed.

He just needs to keep doing what he’s been doing.

Stop being a dolt! Jared Goff is elite!