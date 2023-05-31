It seems like every offseason, there's a flurry of speculation about big-name players joining the Detroit Lions. This year, it's WR DeAndre Hopkins who has become the center of attention. Plenty of media members, including some locally, have suggested that the Lions should do whatever it takes to bring Hopkins to the Motor City. But let me be clear: signing Hopkins to the contract he desires would be a massive mistake for the Lions.

Stop It! The Detroit Lions do not need DeAndre Hopkins

First and foremost, let's not forget that the Lions had a top-five scoring offense in 2022. They averaged over 26 points per game, showcasing their ability to put points on the board even without a star receiver like Hopkins. The team feels they've made offensive upgrades this offseason, and passing on an early-round wide receiver knowing Jameson Williams would miss six games with a suspension indicates that they trust the pass-catchers already on the roster.

In addition to Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds returning to the team in 2023, the Lions also went out and added RB Jahmyr Gibbs (who can play in the slot) and TE Sam LaPorta via the NFL Draft, and they signed RB David Montgomery during the offseason. The Lions have plenty of talent on the offensive side of the ball, and there is absolutely ZERO need to add Hopkins to the mix.

Hopkins WOULD NOT replace Jameson Williams

Many of the people arguing that the Lions should sign Hopkins believe he would come in and be a one-for-one replacement for Jameson Williams. That is absolutely absurd, and those people clearly have not seen Hopkins play lately. Williams is a wide receiver who relies on his elite speed to stretch the field, which is something Hopkins has never had, even when he was in his prime. (He ran a 4.57 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, which is nothing to call home about).

Hopkins would be too costly

Now let's talk about the cost. While the Lions have significant cap space, with around $24 million available, Hopkins is likely to command a hefty price tag as a free agent, making it unlikely that the Lions would be willing to meet his demands.

The notion that the Detroit Lions need to pursue DeAndre Hopkins is unfounded. The team already has a capable receiving corps, an upgraded offense, and a sufficient amount of cap space earmarked for other priorities. It's time to stop the speculation and focus on the pieces already in place. The Lions don't need a big-money splash signing like Hopkins to find success.