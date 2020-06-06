41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 6, 2020
type here...

Stranded in Romania, brother of Detroit Lions’ Kerryon Johnson returning home

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker
[Image via Detroit Lions.com/YouTube]

Kerron Johnson, the brother of Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, has been stranded in Romania since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently playing basketball in the Romanian National League, he’s been unable to return to Alabama to be with his wife Gina for the birth of their child, who is due in July.

“It’s just stressful; you feel like you’re supposed to be there for her,” Kerron Johnson told AL.com this weekend by phone from Romania. “That’s your wife. That’s your partner. When you’re not able to be there with her as she’s going through something, especially for the first time, it’s — it’s just stressful, man. I don’t really have the right words for it.

Thankfully, that struggle appears to be in the past! Johnson has been able to get a flight back home:

We send our best wishes to Kerron and his wife on the upcoming birth of their son!

– – Quotes via Michael Rothstein of ESPN Link – –

SourceMichael Rothstein
ViaESPN
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Stranded in Romania, brother of Detroit Lions’ Kerryon Johnson returning home

Michael Whitaker - 0
Kerron Johnson, the brother of Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, has been stranded in Romania since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently playing...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Dear Detroit Lions: Give Colin Kaepernick the shot he deserves

Arnold Powell - 0
This is a question that is sure to get many all hot and bothered but it is a question that needs to be asked. Should...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions hire pair of analytics assistants

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions were active on Saturday, bringing aboard a pair of assistant analytics coaches. Caio Brighenti and Michael Pelfrey were both hired by...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

5 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

Arnold Powell - 0
One of Detroit Red Wings' GM Steve Yzerman's biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season....
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Dear Detroit Lions: Give Colin Kaepernick the shot he deserves

Arnold Powell - 0
This is a question that is sure to get many all hot and bothered but it is a question that needs to be asked. Should...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions hire pair of analytics assistants

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions were active on Saturday, bringing aboard a pair of assistant analytics coaches. Caio Brighenti and Michael Pelfrey were both hired by...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees responds to President Trumps support tweet

Arnold Powell - 0
In case you have been in a hole, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees made some insensitive comments the other day which has NFL...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

SoFi Stadium construction worker dies after falling from roof

Michael Whitaker - 0
Work on the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA has been paused following the death of a construction worker on Friday. The the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.