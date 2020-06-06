Stranded in Romania, brother of Detroit Lions’ Kerryon Johnson returning home

Kerron Johnson, the brother of Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson, has been stranded in Romania since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently playing basketball in the Romanian National League, he’s been unable to return to Alabama to be with his wife Gina for the birth of their child, who is due in July.

“It’s just stressful; you feel like you’re supposed to be there for her,” Kerron Johnson told AL.com this weekend by phone from Romania. “That’s your wife. That’s your partner. When you’re not able to be there with her as she’s going through something, especially for the first time, it’s — it’s just stressful, man. I don’t really have the right words for it.