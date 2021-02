Sharing is caring!

If you happened to tune into Super Bowl LV, you had the opportunity to watch one of the worst championship games in NFL history as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs.

In fact, the highlight of the entire game may gave come late in the fourth quarter when a streaker ran out onto the field and actually made it on to national television.

Check it out.

Super Bowl streakerpic.twitter.com/lyTm52rRj0 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 8, 2021