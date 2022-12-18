Fan runs on field during Commanders vs. Giants game [Video]

On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders hosted the New York Giants at FedEx Field, and during the third quarter, the fans in attendance got a little treat when a fan ran out on the field. As you will see in the video below, the fan attempted to pump up the Commanders’ bench prior to running down the sideline. Not surprisingly, things did not end well for the fan as he was tackled by security and escorted off of the field.

We have a crazed fan during Commanders game!

Watch as this not-so-smart and/or very drunk person runs out onto FedEx Field during tonight’s game.