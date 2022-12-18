NFL News

Fan runs on field during Commanders vs. Giants game [Video]

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Commanders hosted the Giants on Sunday
  • A crazed fan ran out onto the field!

On Sunday night, the Washington Commanders hosted the New York Giants at FedEx Field, and during the third quarter, the fans in attendance got a little treat when a fan ran out on the field. As you will see in the video below, the fan attempted to pump up the Commanders’ bench prior to running down the sideline. Not surprisingly, things did not end well for the fan as he was tackled by security and escorted off of the field.

This week's hottest stories
Streaker Commanders Giants

We have a crazed fan during Commanders game!

Watch as this not-so-smart and/or very drunk person runs out onto FedEx Field during tonight’s game.

Commanders,Giants

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions New York Jets Detroit Lions troll Jets on Twitter following 20-17 win
Next Article Detroit Lions How Detroit Lions can move into final playoff spot on Christmas Eve
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions
How Detroit Lions can move into final playoff spot on Christmas Eve
Detroit Lions Notes
Streaker Commanders Giants
Fan runs on field during Commanders vs. Giants game [Video]
NFL News
Detroit Lions New York Jets
Detroit Lions troll Jets on Twitter following 20-17 win
Detroit Lions Notes
Taylor Decker Detroit Lions
Taylor Decker takes to Twitter, posts message for Detroit Lions’ fans
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?