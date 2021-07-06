Streaker runs on field during Detroit Tigers vs. Texas Rangers game [Video]

Sharing is caring!

There was a pause in the action on Tuesday night during the game between the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers when an idiot streaker decided to run onto the field.

Take a look as the streaker does a lap and avoids a tackle before running off of the field.

Also, notice how the Rangers’ first base coach attempted to trip the guy but missed.

we’ve got a rogue fan here at Globe Life Field pic.twitter.com/S05e3dOpvY — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) July 7, 2021

