Strength on Strength: How the Lions Plan to Contain Lamar Jackson

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens, all eyes are on one player: Lamar Jackson. The Ravens' quarterback is a force to be reckoned with, but Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell is not backing down. In a recent press conference, Campbell discussed the team's strategy for containing Jackson and the Ravens' formidable run game.

The Challenge of Facing Lamar Jackson

“Lamar's the secret sauce for them,” Campbell said. “He makes it very difficult because of his ability to run. It's a challenge, but it's a challenge accepted.”

The Lions' defense has been strong against the run this season, but Jackson presents a unique challenge. His ability to extend plays with his legs and make dynamic runs puts immense pressure on any defense.

The Lions' Run Defense Strategy

“We got to contain this run game is what we have to do,” Campbell emphasized. “And look, there's going to be some things that are going to happen in this game. And we can't let it affect us. We got to go to the next play. And ultimately for 60 minutes, we got to win more than we're losing to those up front.”

The Lions are aware that they can't solely focus on Jackson; the Ravens have other weapons in their run game that can't be ignored. However, the key to victory will be containing Jackson and forcing him to make plays from the pocket.

Preparing for the Unexpected

“You always guard yourself against [sign stealing] and that's probably the name of the game,” Campbell added. “I think everybody's looking for any advantage they can get, so you just have to have enough dummy signals and dummy audibles to keep them honest.”

In light of recent sign-stealing allegations in college football, the Lions are taking no chances. They're preparing for every eventuality, including the possibility of the Ravens picking up on their signals.

TL;DR The Lions see Lamar Jackson as the “secret sauce” for the Ravens and are focused on containing him.

Detroit's run defense is strong, but they're not underestimating the Ravens' other offensive weapons.

The Lions are also taking precautions against sign stealing to keep their strategies secure.

In the end, the Lions are facing a formidable opponent in the Ravens, but they're not backing down. With a strong run defense and a comprehensive strategy, they're ready for the challenge. As Campbell succinctly put it, “It's a challenge accepted.”

