Struggling in Triple-A: Matt Manning’s Development Journey

Detroit Tigers’ Matt Manning Continues Development in Triple-A Toledo

Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning, a first-round draft pick in 2016, continues to work on his pitching delivery with the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens. Despite showing occasional flashes of success, the 26-year-old has yet to secure a reliable role as a steady starting pitcher for the Tigers.

Manning’s current season has been a mixed bag. In five appearances with the Tigers, he has a 4.88 ERA, 12 walks, and 23 strikeouts across 27⅔ innings. In Toledo, his performance includes a 5.68 ERA, 13 walks, and 42 strikeouts over 38 innings in eight games.

“Matty is still working on delivery,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “He’s still working on execution. There are plenty of things that we still want him to do.”

Competition for Call-Ups

The decision to promote other pitchers over Matt Manning highlights the team’s cautious approach. Recently, right-hander Keider Montero has been the preferred call-up. Montero, 23, has also experienced struggles at both the Triple-A and major-league levels, holding a 5.03 ERA in Toledo and a 9.35 ERA in Detroit.

Facing the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday, Montero allowed five runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts over 4⅔ innings. “One of his issues as a young pitcher has been losing some of that command, control and spraying the ball quite a bit,” Hinch noted.

No Assumptions for Matt Manning, Other Players in Triple-A

Despite the challenges, both pitchers continue to work on their development, emphasizing control and pitch sequencing as key areas for improvement. “We also want the guys down in Triple-A to not assume, as well,” Hinch added, acknowledging the competitive nature of player promotions. “He’s still got to earn his way like everybody else.”

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

