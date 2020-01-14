39.8 F
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Struggling Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard says he can bounce back

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

To say that Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard is struggling would be a massive understatement.

His record of 2-15-1 is enough to make anyone cringe, and his goals against average of 4.10 is the highest of any NHL goalie that’s appeared in at least 10 games this year.

Oof.

However, the 11-year veteran believes that he’s fully capable of bouncing back.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever really ready for something like this, but you still have to wake up every single day and come to work to get better and put your best foot forward,” Howard said.

Embed from Getty Images

“I know I can do it,” Howard said. “Sooner or later the hard work is going to pay off, I believe. I can’t over-analyze things. Quit thinking out there and use my hockey instincts.

“Confidence plays a big part of it for any player out there. Scorers not putting the puck in the net might be gripping the stick a little harder. For me, it’s not thinking and just playing the one puck out there.”

Howard will have an opportunity to get things on the right track, as an injury has felled goaltender Jonathan Bernier. He’ll be out at least through the NHL All-Star break, thrusting Howard once again into the starter’s role.

– – Quote courtesy of Ansar Khan of MLive Link – –

SourceAnsar Khan
ViaMLive
