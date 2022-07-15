Study confirms exact location of worst seat at Comerica Park

Major League Baseball is known for having some of the most iconic professional sports venus in North America, including the likes of Wrigley Field in Chicago, Fenway Park in Boston, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore. Of course, fans in the Motor City will certainly argue that the legendary former home of the Detroit Tigers in Tiger Stadium was one of the hallowed MLB grounds, even years after its replacement by Comerica Park which opened in 2000.

We’ve certainly seen our share of great moments at Comerica Park, from Magglio Ordonez‘s iconic walk-off home run in Game 4 of the 2006 ALCS to Armando Galarraga‘s (almost) perfect game in 2010 to several more thrilling postseason wins. At 22 years old, the venue isn’t among the oldest venues in Major League Baseball, but it’s not exactly a youngster either. Regardless of its age, Comerica Park boasts some of the best sightlines of any ballpark in the Majors today. But that doesn’t mean that every seat offers a perfect view of the action on the field. In fact, a study has just confirmed the exact location of the stadium’s worst seat.

Bill Speros of Bookies.com recently compiled his list of the worst seat in every MLB stadium, using data from “multiple sources, including all 30 MLB team websites, official 2D and 3D seating charts, stadium maps, TicketMaster, SeatGeek, aviewfrommyseat.com, sfgate.com, and twincities.com.”

The worst seat at Comerica Park has been revealed

For Tigers fans who routinely make their way downtown to watch the Tigers, they may want to avoid buying a ticket for seat No. 9 in row 20 of section 345, which features a view of the outfield that is partially cut off by the bullpens. But not to worry, as there are 41,082 other seats to choose from.

Take a look at the view via Audacy:

A ticket for this particular seat will run for only $15 right now.

