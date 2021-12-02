Sudden new twist emerges in the LeBron James COVID-19 saga

News broke earlier this week that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19, and would therefore have to miss several games.

However, there’s been a brand new development. He’s since turned in eight negative COVID-19 tests, and will be back on the court Friday night against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Just in: Lakers star LeBron James has been cleared from health and safety protocols to return on Friday vs. Clippers, after testing positive but since registering multiple negative COVID-19 tests, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021

The NBA released the following statement:

NBA statement on LeBron James: pic.twitter.com/amAumGxLO9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2021