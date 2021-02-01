Suggested NFL Draft trade would land Detroit Lions with another future first round pick

Now that the Detroit Lions have traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell can really start rebuilding what was once a proud NFL franchise.
In exchange for Stafford, the Lions were given Jared Goff, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and a third-round pick in 2021.
As we speak, the Lions currently hold the No. 7 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft but that does not necessarily mean they will hold on to that pick. In fact, I personally think the Lions should attempt to trade down in the draft, that is unless Zach Wilson somehow drops into their laps.
According to a recent mock draft I found, Matt Miller of NFL Draft Scout has the Lions trading the No. 7 overall pick to the Washington Redskins in exchange for the No. 19 overall pick, a 2021 third-round pick, and a first-round pick in 2022.
With the No. 19 overall pick, Miller has the Lions taking DL Christian Barmore out of Alabama.
#MemberMockDrafthttps://t.co/xGi8z6kgyv pic.twitter.com/oeUjZLmBIN
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 2, 2021
Nation, what would you like to see the Lions do in the upcoming draft?