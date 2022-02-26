Suggested trade with Astros would send former All-Star pitcher to Detroit Tigers

The 2022 Major League Baseball season is right around the corner (we hope) and as it stands, the Detroit Tigers starting rotation probably looks something like this.

Personally, I like the top three in the Tigers rotation but Manning and Alexander worry me a bit.

So, what if the Tigers were to make a trade for a starting pitcher before the season starts?

Well, according to Rodger Castillo of Motor City Bengals, the Tigers should consider trading for former All-Star, Jake Odorizzi.

Here is part of what Castillo had to say about the potential trade:

There is plenty to work with when it comes to Odorizzi, when he is healthy. If you look at how various pitchers on the pitching staff came around last season maximizing their pitches (Tyler Alexander and his cutter usage), Odorizzi I think, would be an ideal fit. Detroit may revisit signing Wily Peralta but it is unclear at this point. As far what Houston would want, it could be a mid-level prospect.

Odorizzi, who will turn 32 at the end of March, is 68-63 with a 3.95 ERA in his 10-year career.

During the 2019 season with the Minnesota Twins, Odorizzi went 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA and he was named to the American League All-Star team. During that season he struck out 178 batters while only walking 53 in 159 innings pitched.

In 2021 with the Houston Astros, Odorizzi went 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA while striking out 91 and walking 34 in 104.2 innings of work.

Though I don’t hate the idea of trading for Odorizzi, I do think that he is over the hill in terms of his MLB career.

That being said, Odorizzi would likely be an upgrade over Tyler Alexander, would then become a valuable long-relief guy out of the Tigers bullpen.

Nation, do you think the Tigers should attempt to trade for Jake Odorizzior should they roll with what they currently have?