Suns’ Devin Booker outscores entire Lakers team in 1st quarter

Safe to say, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker isn’t interested in giving the Los Angeles Lakers any life right now, and he put his skillset on full display.

DEVIN BOOKER IS UNFAIR pic.twitter.com/Xn02450x0r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2021

He outscored the entire Lakers team in the 1st quarter of tonight’s potential series-clinching game for the Suns, tallying 22 points on his own while Los Angeles mustered 14. He would eventually end up with 33 for the 1st half alone:

LET'S GO SUNS! Devin Booker has 33 points after the first half and the Phoenix #Suns lead the Lakers 62-41 in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs! #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/Jw7MwwfPbg — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) June 4, 2021

With a win, the Suns can knock the Lakers out of the postseason and end any chance of the first NBA repeat since the Golden State Warriors of 2017 and 2018.