Suns’ Devin Booker outscores entire Lakers team in 1st quarter

Safe to say, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker isn’t interested in giving the Los Angeles Lakers any life right now, and he put his skillset on full display.

He outscored the entire Lakers team in the 1st quarter of tonight’s potential series-clinching game for the Suns, tallying 22 points on his own while Los Angeles mustered 14. He would eventually end up with 33 for the 1st half alone:

With a win, the Suns can knock the Lakers out of the postseason and end any chance of the first NBA repeat since the Golden State Warriors of 2017 and 2018.

