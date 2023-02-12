Super Bowl 2023: How to watch, listen to, and stream Eagles vs. Chiefs (Prediction included)

Super Bowl LVII is just hours away and the excitement is palpable as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles. The biggest game of the year is set to take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, and fans around the world are gearing up to tune in. Whether you're a die-hard fan or just looking for a reason to enjoy some football, the Super Bowl is not an event to be missed. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to, and stream Super Bowl 2023.

How to watch, listen to, and stream Super Bowl 2023

Date: Sunday, February 12

Sunday, February 12 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX TV Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters) Streaming Options: Hulu, YouTube, DirecTV, FuboTV

Hulu, YouTube, DirecTV, FuboTV Radio Options: Westwood One and SiriusXM 88

Westwood One and SiriusXM 88 Radio Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin & Mike Golic (field reporters)

Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin & Mike Golic (field reporters) Point Spread: Eagles -1.5

Whether you prefer to watch on TV, listen to the game on the radio, or stream it online, there are plenty of options to choose from. FOX will be broadcasting the Super Bowl nationwide, and if you have a subscription, you can stream the game through Hulu, YouTube, DirecTV, FuboTV, and Sling. National radio coverage will be available on Westwood One and SiriusXM 88, and you can follow along with the game on the radio with Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, and Mike Golic on the call. The pre-game show will start at 1:00 p.m. ET, with special programming leading up to the big game. So, mark your calendars, grab your favorite snacks, and get ready for Super Bowl LVII!

Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The key to Super Bowl LVII will be the showdown between the potent Kansas City offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the stingy Philadelphia defense. The Chiefs boast the league's top passing offense while the Eagles have the top-ranked passing defense. If Mahomes can get his passing game going, it could be a difficult evening for Philadelphia. However, if the Eagles' defense can put pressure on Mahomes and disrupt his play, Philadelphia will have a great shot at winning the game. Despite this, I still believe that Mahomes will have a good performance and keep the Chiefs in the game, but I also think that Jalen Hurts will make some big plays for the Eagles. After conducting my research, my prediction remains the same – I have Philadelphia winning the game 27-24. Who do you have winning the game?