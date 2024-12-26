Super Bowl 59 Odds Heading Into Week 17

As the 2024 NFL season enters its final stretch, the Detroit Lions are primed for a deep playoff run. With a 13-2 record, the Lions are in a position to not only clinch the NFC North title but also secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. As the postseason approaches, Detroit fans are starting to dream big, with their team now viewed as one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl. Here are the latest Super Bowl 59 odds from DraftKings, listed in order from best to worst odds:

Super Bowl 59 Odds via DraftKings

Team Odds Kansas City Chiefs +370 Detroit Lions +400 Buffalo Bills +550 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Baltimore Ravens +650 Minnesota Vikings +1000 Green Bay Packers +1200 LA Rams +3000 LA Chargers +4500 Pittsburgh Steelers +4500 Washington Commanders +5000 Denver Broncos +5000 Cincinnati Bengals +18000 Miami Dolphins +60000

Lions' Super Bowl Push

The Detroit Lions are currently second in Super Bowl odds at +400, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who sit at +370. The Lions’ powerful offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff and standout players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, combined with a solid defense, has them in prime position to make a deep playoff run.

With only two weeks left in the regular season, Detroit is focused on maintaining momentum as they look to secure the top seed in the NFC. While other teams like the Buffalo Bills (+550) and Philadelphia Eagles (+650) pose stiff competition, the Lions are confidently positioned to make their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in the near future.

As the playoff picture becomes clearer, all eyes will be on Detroit as they aim for the biggest prize in the NFL.