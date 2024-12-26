fb
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Detroit Lions

Super Bowl 59 Odds Heading Into Week 17

W.G. Brady
As the 2024 NFL season enters its final stretch, the Detroit Lions are primed for a deep playoff run. With a 13-2 record, the Lions are in a position to not only clinch the NFC North title but also secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. As the postseason approaches, Detroit fans are starting to dream big, with their team now viewed as one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl. Here are the latest Super Bowl 59 odds from DraftKings, listed in order from best to worst odds:

Super Bowl 59 Odds via DraftKings

TeamOdds
Kansas City Chiefs+370
Detroit Lions+400
Buffalo Bills+550
Philadelphia Eagles+650
Baltimore Ravens+650
Minnesota Vikings+1000
Green Bay Packers+1200
LA Rams+3000
LA Chargers+4500
Pittsburgh Steelers+4500
Washington Commanders+5000
Denver Broncos+5000
Cincinnati Bengals+18000
Miami Dolphins+60000
Lions' Super Bowl Push

The Detroit Lions are currently second in Super Bowl odds at +400, just behind the Kansas City Chiefs, who sit at +370. The Lions’ powerful offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff and standout players like Amon-Ra St. Brown, combined with a solid defense, has them in prime position to make a deep playoff run.

With only two weeks left in the regular season, Detroit is focused on maintaining momentum as they look to secure the top seed in the NFC. While other teams like the Buffalo Bills (+550) and Philadelphia Eagles (+650) pose stiff competition, the Lions are confidently positioned to make their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in the near future.

As the playoff picture becomes clearer, all eyes will be on Detroit as they aim for the biggest prize in the NFL.

Detroit Lions Land NCAA Sack King in 2025 NFL Mock Draft
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
