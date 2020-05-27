Super Bowl Champion WR Reggie Wayne explains why he turned down Detroit Lions

When it comes to free-agent destinations, the Detroit Lions are generally not at the top of the list for many big-name players.

In fact, according to Super Bowl Champion WR Reggie Wayne, the Lions asked him to work out for them prior to the 2015 season he blew them off because “You the Detroit Lions.”

From Detroit Free Press:

“I said, ‘Work out? You the Detroit Lions. Wait. Work out? I’m good.’ Like, I can give you — I got 14 years of working out that you can see,” Wayne said. “So I was like, ‘Nah, I’m cool.’”

Wayne added that he was willing to work out for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, who he eventually signed with (but never played a game before retiring).

“Before I get there, Bill Belichick says, ‘Hey, Reg. you got to work out,’” Wayne recalled. “So I said, ‘All right. You Bill Belichick, all right, I’ll work out for you. Y’all New England. OK, I’ll work out for New England.’

“So I get out there, they had some other guys there working out, but I didn’t work out with those guys, so I already felt like, OK, this is some ball stuff right here. So I worked out by myself and Tom Brady is the one throwing me the passes. So I went out there and I had a pretty good workout. They ended up signing me third week into the preseason.”

Well, now the Lions are trying to be the Patriots, maybe Wayne would come out of retirement workout for them!