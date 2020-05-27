41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Super Bowl Champion WR Reggie Wayne explains why he turned down Detroit Lions

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Ranking the quarterbacks in the NFC North

Don Drysdale - 0
When it comes to the NFL, the most important position on a football team is quarterback. Sure, it takes a well-rounded roster to win championships...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2010’s All-Decade Underrated team includes 2 Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
By now, you have probably seen a handful of All-Decade teams for the 2010s but have you seen an All-Decade Underrated team? If not, Sports...
Read more

Super Bowl Champion WR Reggie Wayne explains why he turned down Detroit Lions

Modified date:

When it comes to free-agent destinations, the Detroit Lions are generally not at the top of the list for many big-name players.

In fact, according to Super Bowl Champion WR Reggie Wayne, the Lions asked him to work out for them prior to the 2015 season he blew them off because “You the Detroit Lions.”

From Detroit Free Press:

“I said, ‘Work out? You the Detroit Lions. Wait. Work out? I’m good.’ Like, I can give you — I got 14 years of working out that you can see,” Wayne said. “So I was like, ‘Nah, I’m cool.’”

Wayne added that he was willing to work out for Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, who he eventually signed with (but never played a game before retiring).

“Before I get there, Bill Belichick says, ‘Hey, Reg. you got to work out,’” Wayne recalled. “So I said, ‘All right. You Bill Belichick, all right, I’ll work out for you. Y’all New England. OK, I’ll work out for New England.’

“So I get out there, they had some other guys there working out, but I didn’t work out with those guys, so I already felt like, OK, this is some ball stuff right here. So I worked out by myself and Tom Brady is the one throwing me the passes. So I went out there and I had a pretty good workout. They ended up signing me third week into the preseason.”

Well, now the Lions are trying to be the Patriots, maybe Wayne would come out of retirement workout for them!

 

 

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has 6 days to make major decision

Comments

Comments


Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!