Super Bowl LV pick against the spread and 5 prop bets that are must plays

On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host (yes, I said “host”) Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. The game will feature the first time in history that a team has played in the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Now, as we all know, some people watch the Super Bowl for the game itself, others tune in for the great commercials and Halftime Show, and plenty watch because they have money on the line, whether it be on the point spread, squares, or the numerous prop bets that are available.

Over the past handful of years, I really did not have a good read on how the Super Bowl would go, which made it very difficult for me to pick a winner against the spread with any real confidence.

That being said, this year is different as I believe one team is clearly better than the other.

But first, let’s take a look at five Super Bowl prop bets that I believe have a good chance of hitting.

*All odds taken from Bovada

Lowest Scoring Quarter: Over 3.5 (-215)

I believe there will be a good deal of points scored on Super Bowl Sunday and I anticipate that we will get some nice action in each quarter. Lay the $215 with confidence.

Total net yards for the Kansas City Chiefs: Over 405.5 (-115)

This one seems so easy that I am considering wagering a year’s salary (just kidding). The Chiefs averaged 415.8 yards of offense in the regular season and 438.5 yards in the playoffs so far. This number is lower because of the Bucs defense but offenses dictate defenses, not the other way around! OVER is the bet here.

Anytime Touchdown Scorer: Travis Kelce (-165)

The Chiefs are going to put up over 30 points in this game and you can bet that Travis Kelce will get in on the action. No seriously, bet on it and thank me later.

Team to Score the Longest Touchdown in the Game: Kansas City (-165)

Raise your hand if you have heard of a player by the name of Tyreek Hill. Well, he is going to score the longest TD of the Super Bowl and he just so happens to be on the Chiefs.

MVP Winner: Patrick Mahomes (-120)

This one is a big hint as far as who I believe will win the game. If the Chiefs win (they will), Mahomes will almost certainly win the MVP. If you were smart like I was, you placed this bet before last week’s game and you odds are better.

Picking a winner against the spread (and over/under) of Super Bowl LV

I have said since the start of the 2020 season that Patrick Mahomes is hands down the most lethal quarterback in the NFL and the Kansas City Chiefs are easily the best team. Though Tom Brady has had a nice run, I think his luck will run out on Sunday and the Chiefs will easily defeat the Buccaneers. Though I am rooting for Brady to get No. 7, I cannot pick with my heart here.

Kansas City Chiefs 34 (-3)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24 (Over 56)

Ladies and gentlemen, place your bets!