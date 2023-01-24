Super Bowl LVII national anthem singer announced

On Tuesday morning, the National Football League announced the pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVII. Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12. The game will be aired on FOX. As you will see below, the performers have been announced for the Super Bowl LVII national anthem, “America The Beautiful”, and “Lift Every Voice and Sing”. As previously reported, Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

National Anthem Performer

According to the NFL, Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem prior to the game.

Stapleton is one of the most beloved country music performers

Stapleton has won eight Grammys

He has also won 10 Academy of Country Music awards

“America The Beautiful” Performer

Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful” before the Super Bowl

Babyface has won 12 Grammy awards

He has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” Performer

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the Super Bowl.

Ralph is a Golden Globe nominee

She is the Critics Choice Winner

Ralph is currently starring in the comedy series, “Abbott Elementary.”



