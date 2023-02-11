Super Bowl LVII Preview/Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Well, it's almost time for the Super Bowl, which means it's time for me to write one of the most depressing articles I have to write each year as it means we will not see meaningful football for over six months. Two weeks ago, when the opening point spread for Super Bowl LVII was released, I made my early prediction that the Philadelphia Eagles would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 27-24. Now that I have put some research in, it is time to see if my prediction has changed. Here is Detroit Sports Nation's Super Bowl LVII Preview/Prediction:

Super Bowl LVII Preview/Prediction: Eagles vs. Chiefs

To me, this matchup is going to come down to one huge matchup. That matchup is the K.C. offense against the Philly defense. Kansas City, led by Patrick Mahomes, has the No. 1 ranked passing offense (according to DVOA), and Philadelphia has the No. 1 ranked passing defense. If Mahomes is able to do his thing, it is going to be a long night for Philly. But, if the Philadelphia defense is able to put pressure on Mahomes, potentially forcing a turnover or two, Philly will have an outstanding chance of winning the game.

With that being said, I believe Mahomes will be able to make some magic happen, keeping Kansas City in the game, but I also believe that Jalen Hurts is going to make some plays for Philadelphia.

Final Score Prediction

As noted above, when the opening point Super Bowl LVII spread was released after the conference championship games, I picked Philadelphia to win the game by a score of 27-24. Following my research, my opinion has not changed one bit. Who do you think will win?

Philadelphia Eagles 27 (-1.5)

Kansas City Chiefs 24