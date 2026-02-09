Super Bowl LX Officiating Controversy Starts Immediately [Video]

It didn’t take long for controversy to arrive in Super Bowl LX.

Just moments after kickoff, NFL officials missed a critical call that immediately had fans and analysts buzzing. On first down from the New England Patriots’ 40-yard line, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold fired a pass to Cooper Kupp along the sideline.

On replay, it was clear Kupp did not secure full possession before getting both feet in bounds. By rule, the pass should have been ruled incomplete, setting up second-and-10 from the 40.

This did not look like a catch from #Seahawks Cooper Kupp #SuperBowl — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) February 8, 2026

Instead, officials ruled it a 23-yard completion, moving the ball all the way down to the Patriots’ 17-yard line.

To New England’s credit, the defense held firm and kept Seattle out of the end zone. However, the damage was still done. The Seahawks capitalized on the drive with a 33-yard field goal from Jason Myers, jumping out to an early 3–0 lead.

For a game of this magnitude, the blown call was an immediate reminder that officiating mistakes can shape momentum — even seconds into the Super Bowl. And judging by the early reaction, this one won’t be forgotten anytime soon.