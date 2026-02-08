Super Bowl LX Free Agents the Detroit Lions Should Consider

As the Detroit Lions head into the 2026 free-agency period, targeting impact players who performed well in 2025 can be the difference between playoff positioning and contender status. Detroit has strengths, but adding veteran playmakers, especially on defense and at tight end, could be a game-changer. Below are six free agents based on their 2025 season production who could be perfect fits for the Lions’ roster.

1. Tariq Woolen – Cornerback (Seattle Seahawks)

Age: 26

2025 Stats: 41 total tackles, 12 passes defensed, 1 interception in 16 games.

Woolen’s size and length make him an intriguing addition in Detroit’s secondary, pairing physical outside coverage with flashiness that can disrupt receivers downfield. After a down year relative to early career expectations, he still ranked among Seahawks defenders in pass breakups and tackles while appearing in all 16 games in 2025.

Fit with Detroit: A press-man specialist who could solidify the boundary corner spot, especially if paired with Detroit’s existing versatile DBs.

2. Boye Mafe – Edge Rusher (Seattle Seahawks)

Age: 27

2025 Stats: 31 total tackles, 2 sacks, 5 passes defended across 17 games.

Though not a big sack producer last season, Mafe routinely set the edge and contributed in run defense with consistent pressures (40 pressures per PFF). Detroit could use a high-motor four-down defender to pair with Aidan Hutchinson and deepen a rotation that struggled to sustain pressure at times.

Fit with Detroit: A rotational edge presence with size and length to impact both run defense and third-down pass rush.

3. Coby Bryant – Safety (Seattle Seahawks)

Age: 26

2025 Stats: 66 total tackles and 4 interceptions in 15 games.

Bryant showed ball-hawking ability and active range from the safety position in 2025, finishing among the league’s higher interception counts for safeties. His role as a center-field playmaker could fit nicely with Detroit’s aggressive defensive philosophy.

Fit with Detroit: A versatile safety who can patrol the deep middle and help generate turnovers — a valuable trait in a division laced with dynamic passing offenses.

4. K’Lavon Chaisson – Edge Rusher (New England Patriots)

Age: 26

2025 Stats: 31 total tackles and 7.5 sacks in 16 games.

Chaisson delivered a strong 2025 campaign as a Patriot pass rusher, setting a new single-season high in sacks while showing the ability to get after the quarterback consistently. His blend of speed and pursuit angles makes him an enticing piece for a Lions front that often generated pressure but could use more depth.

Fit with Detroit: A potential complementary rusher alongside Hutchinson and others, capable of creating second-level disruption.

5. Jaylinn Hawkins – Safety (New England Patriots)

Age: 28

2025 Stats: 71 total tackles, 4 interceptions, 1.5 sacks and 1 forced fumble.

Hawkins was active all season for the Patriots and produced a well-rounded stat line — tackling, turnovers, and even pressure contributions. His ability to make plays near the line of scrimmage and in coverage adds versatility to a secondary that could use more interchangeable defenders.

Fit with Detroit: A high-effort safety who can handle both run support and deep coverage responsibilities, plus create turnovers.

6. Austin Hooper – Tight End (New England Patriots)

Age: 31

2025 Stats: 21 receptions, 263 yards, 2 touchdowns in 16 games.

Hooper’s numbers dipped in 2025, but he remains a seasoned pass-catcher and a credible blocker in pro-style sets. Detroit could pair him with Brock Wright or Sam LaPorta to improve third-down reliability and red-zone versatility, particularly in play-action heavy schemes.

Fit with Detroit: A veteran tight end option to solidify two-TE packages and provide a trusted, experienced target.

Summary: Why These Fits Matter

Secondary Bolsters: Woolen, Bryant, and Hawkins give Detroit options to tighten coverage and generate turnovers in a secondary group that’s been opportunistic but inconsistent.

Woolen, Bryant, and Hawkins give Detroit options to tighten coverage and generate turnovers in a secondary group that’s been opportunistic but inconsistent. Pass Rush Upgrades: Mafe and Chaisson both provide depth and fresh looks on the edge — crucial in late-season and playoff scenarios.

Mafe and Chaisson both provide depth and fresh looks on the edge — crucial in late-season and playoff scenarios. Offensive Flexibility: Hooper adds reliable blocking and veteran savvy to help open up play action and complement existing weapons.

Considering 2025 production and the Lions’ schematic needs, these targets offer a mix of playmaking, versatility, and impact without relying on career accumulation stats — focusing entirely on what they delivered this past season.