Super Bowl Odds Shift Following Detroit Lions Slaughtering Of Jaguars

The Detroit Lions have officially shifted the narrative in the 2024 season. After a dominating 52-6 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Lions have become the new favorites to win the Super Bowl, according to updated odds.

Entering the game as the NFC's top team with an 8-1 record, the Lions' explosive performance on both sides of the ball was a clear statement to the rest of the NFL. Jared Goff threw for over 400 yards and four touchdowns, leading the offense to a franchise-record 646 total yards. Meanwhile, Detroit's defense, spearheaded by Kerby Joseph’s interception and a strong all-around effort, completely stifled Jacksonville’s attack.

As a result, the Lions now sit at +350 in the latest Super Bowl odds, overtaking the Kansas City Chiefs, who hold the second spot at +450. The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens also remain in the mix, but the Lions have clearly positioned themselves as the team to beat.

Here are the updated Super Bowl Odds courtesy of DraftKings:

What Makes the Lions the New Super Bowl Favorite?

The Lions have shown remarkable balance in 2024, with an offense that is both explosive and efficient. With a dominant offensive line, running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs provide a formidable ground game, while Jared Goff’s ability to distribute the ball to weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and tight end Sam LaPorta creates an unpredictable passing attack. Detroit’s offensive depth and ability to score from anywhere make them a dangerous contender.

On defense, Detroit has been equally impressive. After adding key players like Za'Darius Smith, they are getting stronger and more formidable with each passing week. The secondary, led by the ball-hawking Kerby Joseph, has been a key factor in shutting down opposing offenses. The Lions' defense has given up few big plays while making critical stops in key moments.

The Detroit Lions’ Path to Glory

With their dominant performance, the Lions have now taken control of the NFC, making a potential playoff run all but inevitable. Their offense and defense are playing complementary football, and the team is showing that they can win in multiple ways. Whether it’s dominating the line of scrimmage, executing in the passing game, or capitalizing on turnovers, the Lions are proving that they have all the tools to make a deep playoff run.

Next up, the Lions will be looking to keep their momentum rolling as they face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. With their eyes set on securing the NFC's No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Lions will need to continue their dominant play to make their Super Bowl dreams a reality.

The updated Super Bowl odds reflect how much the league is taking notice of the Lions’ dominance, and with a current spot as the favorites, Detroit is primed for a serious run at the championship.